Some 2000 pupils benefit from School Feeding in Mfantseman

More than 1,940 pupils are benefiting from the School Feeding Programme in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The programme is a social safety net that provides both educational and health benefits to vulnerable children, thereby increasing enrolment, reducing absenteeism, and ensuring one hot balanced meal for school children.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Anomabo to climax the Okyir Festival, Mr Ekow Hayford Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, said beneficiaries include Anomabo Catholic, Anglican, and Methodist schools.

Speaking on the theme: “Education, a Tool for Development,” Mr Quansah said the initiative had effectively reduced streetism, teenage pregnancy and related social vices.

He reiterated government’s resolve to expanding the School Feeding Programme to cover more basic schools to ensure all children of school going age had access to quality education.

He applauded the Government for introducing the Free Senior High School Policy as strategic means of easing the financial burden on parents, reducing attrition and improving retention.

Mr Isaac Adomakoh Mensah, the Finance Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said his outfit expected tourism enclaves in the Central Region to be expanded and enriched to attract more tourists and investors to the country.

He urged all to promote and embrace tourism to earn more revenue to increase developmental projects and reduce unemployment rates.

Mr Kenneth Kelly Essuman, the Municipal Chief Executive, announced plans for the renovation of the new Anomabo Market and 92km stretch of roads in Anomabo and surrounding communities.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, reiterated government’s commitment to bringing development to the door-steps of the citizenry and called for the support of all to make it a success.

Source: GNA