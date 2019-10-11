Court grants bail to 39-year-old man in visa fraud 

A 39-year-old Travel and Tour Consultant, who swindled a trader of his GH¢16,800.00 under the pretext of securing a Canadian Visa for him, has been granted a GH¢25,000.00 bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Anthony Agyarko, the accused, pleaded guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretences and would re-appear before the Court presided over by Madam Lydia Marfo, on November 4, 2019.

Prosecuting, ASP Felix Akowuah, told the Court that, Evans Appiah, complainant in the case lives at Bantama whiles the accused resided at Amanfrom, all in Kumasi.

In June last year, Appiah who had the intention of travelling to Canada approached the accused for assistance in obtaining a visa.

He told the Court that accused then collected the said amount from Appiah and promised to obtain the Canadian Visa for him, but this never materialized.

Prosecution said the complainant after several fruitless attempts to get the visa from the accused, became aware he had been swindled and then made a report to the police in Kumasi leading to the arrest of the accused.

In his caution statement, accused confessed to the offence but pleaded with the police to allow him some time to refund the money.

The accused could not honour the promise and was subsequently charged and arraigned.

Source: GNA