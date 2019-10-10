COCOBOD distributes coffee seedlings to farmers

The Seed Production Division (SPD) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) distributed 123,360 coffee seedlings to 226 farmers in the Dormaa Central Municipality during the third quarter of this year at a cost of GH¢10, 000.00.

Mr. Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said this when he addressed the final session of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Assembly at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Under the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme, the beneficiary farmers were identified in 20 farming communities in the Municipality, Mr. Ouattara said.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has also distributed to farmers in the Municipality farming inputs, including fertilisers and pesticide against swollen shoot, black pod and Akate diseases.

“Other types of fertilisers supplied were Nitrogen Phosphorous Potassium (NPK), Urea and organic liquid as well as new varieties (hybrid seeds) of maize such as ‘Omankwa’, ‘Obatanpa’, PANAR 53 & 12 and Agra Rice, which are resistant to drought, high yielding capacity and very rich in protein”, the MCE added,

Mr. Ouattara expressed the hope that bumper harvest would be reaped in the Municipality because of conducive weather conditions experienced in both the major and minor seasons, coupled with Municipal Directorate of Agriculture’s ability to control fall army worms and other pest invasions.

Source: GNA