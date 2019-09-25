Transparency and accountability will be the bedrock of my administration – Okraku

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, a presidential hopeful of the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections, has said transparency and accountability will be the bedrock of his administration when elected into office.

Speaking at the unveiling of his manifesto at the Auditorium of the EximBank Ghana, Mr. Okraku, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dreams FC, said this would be done through annual auditing of his books, adding that, these measures were targeted at restoring the image and reputation of Ghana football.

”There is no debating this point because too many studies have concluded that transparency and proper accountability play vital and direct roles in sound and efficient institutions. They are also key components of any good business organization,” he stated.

Mr. Okraku also added that transparency could play a huge role in ensuring financial discipline, managing risk, reducing and eliminating opportunities for malfeasance and the perception of corruption at the football association.

Mr. Okraku was of the assertion that the vision if properly pursued would transform and empower potentials in the football fraternity to benefit the association.

”Under my watch, there shall be short, medium and long term business plans, which would culminate into an approved budget (shared to all members) and programmes to drive business annually. To achieve this business plans with the approved budget, we will adhere to sound corporate principles such as internal audit mechanism and compliance,” he noted.

The elections slated for October 25, would see other aspirants like Mr. George Afriyie, Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Mr. Adomako Mensah, Mr. Fred Pappoe and Madam Amanda Clinton, all hoping to be elected GAF boss.

Source: GNA