Saturday September 21 is Kwame Nkrumah’s 110th birthday

Ghana will, on Saturday, September 21, mark the 110th birthday of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as a Memorial Day.

However, the day will be observed as a statutory holiday on Monday, September 23, since the day falls on the weekend.

Dr Nkrumah was born on 21st September, 1909 at Nkroful in the Western Region.

The day was previously celebrated as “Founder’s Day” but following the passage of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019, it was christened “Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day”.

It is observed in recognition of the invaluable role Dr Nkrumah played towards the independence of Ghana from British rule in 1957.

The day is often marked with public lectures, symposia and other in-door activities to whip up national patriotism amongst the youth.

Dr Nkrumah is reputed for his contributions towards Ghana’s infrastructural development, Pan-African movement and liberation of many African countries from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism.

His economic legacy was impressive spanning from 1957 to 1966, as a Prime Minister and President of the Republic.

He was credited for the construction of Tema Township, the Accra-Tema Motorway, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University of Cape Coast, as well as many polytechnics and second cycle educational institutions across the country.

On his Pan-African movement, Dr Nkrumah supported many African nations with financial resources and logistics to enable them to fight their Colonial Masters towards achieving independence.

For instance, he gave out 10 million pounds to Guinea following the withdrawal of financial support by the French.

Source: GNA