Improving healthcare in mine host communities

Water can prevent and in some cases treat many of the diseases people grapple with. Medically, it has been proven that regular intake of water helps maintain blood pressure, prevents kidney damage and helps with weight loss, among others. Unfortunately, many people are oblivious of these enormous health benefits of water, and do not drink water consistently.

This was one of the key messages shared by US based non-profit health organization, Bridge of Life, when they interacted with members of Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo host communities recently. It had been discovered during these interactions that most of the people were not drinking enough water and as a result, injuring their kidneys. The 10 member medical team therefore took the opportunity to provide some education in that regard.

These medical engagements took place when Newmont Goldcorp recently partnered Bridge of Life to provide free medical screening for its Ahafo South host communities. The initiative is part of the company’s global strategy to help improve quality healthcare in its operational areas. More than 1,500 people benefited from the mobile clinics and were screened for chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease. They were also oriented on healthy lifestyles that can prevent these diseases.

“Drink lots of water, reduce salt intake, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, be careful with pain medication, don’t smoke or drink alcohol. These will make a tremendous difference in keeping ourselves healthy so that we can live normal lives,” Lori Vaclavik, Executive Director of Bridge of Life advised.

The medical team pitched camp in five of Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo’s southern communities of Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No.2, Ntotroso, Gyedu, and Wamahinso during the five-day health screening exercise.

“Nana Kofi Atuahene Panin, Sanaahene of Gyedu, thanked Newmont Goldcorp Ghana for their efforts in promoting healthcare in the communities. “There are people who do not have health insurance and therefore do not visit the hospital and so it’s great that Newmont Goldcorp has brought this clinic to our doorsteps. Also, some people have diseases they are not even aware of but thanks to this well-structured exercise, they have been diagnosed and referred for further treatment”

On behalf of Bridge of Life, Lori Vaclavik thanked Newmont Goldcorp for supporting the mission and making it possible for the team to provide medical care to the people. “I’ve gone on many medical missions and I think this is the best one…and I really hope we can come back to Ghana soon and work with Newmont Goldcorp to serve more people,” she concluded.

Over the years, Newmont Goldcorp has partnered with non-governmental organizations such as Project C.U.R.E, an international non-governmental organization to offer free health screening and medical supplies and equipment to the various health institutions within its operational areas.