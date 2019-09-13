Police rounds-up over 100 suspects at Buduburam

Police on Thursday dawn rounded-up over 100 suspects at Buduburam, in the Central Region, as part of efforts to rid the place off criminal activities.

The swoop was conducted by officers from the Police Headquarters Operations Unit in collaboration with key intelligence units such as the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Police Intelligence Department (PID), with the backing of the Military.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simon Tenkuu of the Public Relations Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the Police would use preventive methods like ‘cordon and search, stop and search, intelligence men operation.’ He stated that, it was the procedure used to round-up the 100 suspects at Buduburam, who were now in their custody.

ASP Tenkuu said the CID would profile those arrested; adding that “since they were suspects and not criminals, there would be screening to look into their background and also compare fingerprints.”

He said there could even be an identification parade, in which members of the public would be invited to identify the suspects, and that if anyone of them was found culpable, they would be taken through the legal process.

He said the main aim for the exercise was based on a police intelligence and recent criminal cases on-going in the Buduburam community.

“It is our duty to take the war to the doorsteps of the criminals, which will be replicated nationwide. We urge the public to help the Police in hunting down the criminals,” he said.

Source: GNA