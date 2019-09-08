Home / General News / GES releases GH¢7.6m for curriculum training

GES releases GH¢7.6m for curriculum training

14 mins ago General News Leave a comment

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disbursed an additional GH¢7.6 million to be distributed to
participants of the just ended curriculum training.

Each participant would receive an extra GH¢50.00 in respect of their travelling costs.

A statement signed by Miss Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit of GES and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the money had been released to the districts through the Regional Education Offices.

“A total of 152,000 Kindergarten (KG) to class six teachers across the country participated in the training programme,” it explained.

The statement said GES has further directed participants to liaise with their district directors to ensure their monies were paid to them.

This payment is in full and final settlement regarding the matter of payments to participants, it added.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Fistula-free Northern Ghana project launched

Net Organisation for Youth Empowerment and Development (NOYED-Ghana), a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has launched a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved