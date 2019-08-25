One of Africa’s foremost educated elites remembered

Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, a retired Supreme Court Judge, has lauded the late Opanin John Kwame Bawuah Bonsafo Edusei, one of Africa’s foremost educated elites for his exemplary life, at a Memorial Lecture in Kumasi.

“We should look at his life as a motivation factor,” the retired Judge noted.

Opanin Edusei, born in 1890, is the foremost Asante indigene to be formally educated outside the Oyoko royals of the Asante kingdom.

His vision in the educational field later saw his first born – Mary Ama Serwaah Edusei – becoming the first female qualified teacher in Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo and the Northern territories of Ghana in 1934.

Opanin Edusei’s legacy, especially relating to his good foresight, community engagement and leadership qualities culminated in the formation of the Asante Kotoko Society, who as champions, fought for the return from exile of Otumfuo Osei Prempeh I, the 14th Asantehene.

Justice Brobbey said society must appreciate those whose course of life had brought significant improvement in the lives of the people.

He drew attention to the need for leaders and holders of property to put in place good succession plan for continuity of purpose and sustainable development.

Most Reverend Peter Akwasi Sarpong, Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Kumasi, advised the citizenry to strive for excellence in their respective fields of endeavour.

“When you die, you are remembered for your good name and good deeds. We should, therefore, be truthful, honest and God-fearing at all time,” he remarked.

Dr. Kwame Bonsaso Bawuah Edusei, Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United States, and a son to the late Opanin Edusei, described his father as a “disciplinarian, courageous and humble”.

“He always adhered to his values and never diluted his ultimate principles,” he said, adding that society needed leaders of such calibre to champion its cause.

Dr. Bawuah Edusei, who is Founder of the Edusei Foundation, a non-governmental organisation committed to leadership training and philanthropic deeds, said his late father was selfless and a transformational leader, and that the family would work to continue with his good legacy.

The programme, held on the theme: “Advancing Education and Business”, had in attendance public figures, technocrats, professionals and traditional authorities, as well as over four hundred descendants of the late Opanin Edusei, who died in 1959.

Source: GNA