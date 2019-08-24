Chinese government gives 310 Ghanaians scholarship this year

The Chinese Government has awarded scholarships to 310 Ghanaian students to pursue various education programmes in renowned Chinese universities this year.

The students would study courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, agriculture and information communication technology in Peking University, Tsinghua University and other renowned Chinese universities.

Mr Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, announced this at the 2019 Chinese Government Scholarship Award Ceremony in Accra on Friday.

Currently, there are 6,475 Ghanaian students studying in China, while the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, last year, issued 1,329 study visas to Ghanaian students to study in China.

This makes Ghana with the highest number of students from Africa studying in China, thereby outnumbering Nigerian and South African students, Mr Wang stated.

The Chinese Ambassador urged the awardees to study hard, observe the Chinese laws and live in harmony with the Chinese and other international students and serve as good ambassadors for Ghana.

The award of the scholarship, he said, showed Chinese government’s commitment towards developing the human resource of Ghana, and belief would go a long way to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

“The people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries have developed in depth and making the friendship rooted in our hearts,” Mr Wang stated.

He urged the awardees to take advantage of the opportunity to learn the Chinese culture and language and make Chinese friends as well as foster good relations with students from other parts of the world.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that China and Ghana shared a common belief of investing in youth education and, thus, lauded Ghana Government for introducing the Free Senior High School Policy and pledged Chinese government’s support towards its implementation.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, who was the Guest of Honour for the ceremony, entreated the awardees to embrace the opportunity to study hard, explore Chinese cultural values that made it achieve economic transformation and return home with a broader perspective of life to contribute towards the country’s development.

One of the awardees, Ms Jamila Jakalia, a Senior State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the Chinese and Ghana governments for the opportunity given to them to broaden their knowledge and understanding.

She pledged to observe the Chinese laws and rules and regulations governing the various host educational institutions.

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana presented certificates to the awardees.

Source: GNA