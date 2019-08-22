Workers affected by bank closures must open new accounts – Accountant General

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has urged government workers who take their salaries through saving and loans companies that have been liquidated for insolvency, to open new bank accounts with banks of their choice to enable payments.

Mr Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, the acting Controller and Accountant-General, in a press release, said subsequent to the revocation of license of some Saving and Loans companies (S&L) and Finance House Companies (Finance House) by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), salaries of affected Public Servants would be withheld for the month of August until new accounts had been opened.

They are to open new bank accounts with banks of their choice and submit their new account numbers to their respective MDA’s for capture.

He added that the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would in turn have to submit such account information to the payroll Processing Division of the CAGD for loading onto the Payroll System to enable the employees’ access their salaries.

He asked all the party Institutions affected by the BoG measures to also submit their new bank details to the CAGD for the payment of deductions held on their behalf by the department.

“In expressing its regrets to any inconvenience caused by the new arrangements, the Department is of the belief that these are done to protect the income of the employees,” he said.

Source: GNA