President suspends CEO of Public Procurement Authority

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), after an investigative work by Manasseh Azure Awuni, a journalist was broadcasted Wednesday evening August 21, 2019 on Joy News.

The investigations titled, “Contracts for Sale” implicated the CEO of the PPA on issues of conflict of interest.

According to a statement issued by the Communications Directorate at the Jubilee House, the President has “referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.”

The statement added that the President has informed the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA, to ensure, Mr. Adjei hands over his post, to Mr. Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

By Gifty Danso