Three stadia to receive major face-lift 

The Cape Coast, Kumasi and Essipong Sports Stadia are to receive major face-lifts with well-structured maintenance modules to conform to international standards.

This was made known in Cape Coast, when Mr, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports led a Chinese delegation to assess the nature of work at the stadium.

According to Mr, Asiamah, President Akufo-Addo met with the Chinese President in September last year, to discuss possible renovation works at Cape Coast Stadium, hence the move to have an assessment of the situation at the facilities.

‘‘I want to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership for making this renovation works possible when he visited China in September 2018. He had a discussion with the Chinese President of the need to support the maintenance work of the Cape Coast Stadium and today every necessary detail has been completed and their delegation is here to inspect the scope of work,” the Minister said.

The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua constituency, also said preparations were far advanced for the Kumasi and Essipong Stadia to also get the needed renovation and face-lift, to befit an international stadium just like the Accra Sports Stadium.

‘‘Procurement processes are under way for the Kumasi and Essipong Stadia to undergo major renovation, with a well-structured and detailed maintenance module that would see the edifice not being left to rot in the future. It has been the vision of Government to provide the needed sports infrastructure for the future leaders to harness their talents and the Sports Ministry would see to that vision, which would also help to unearth and harness the raw talents the nation has’’ he added.

Source: GNA