Group expresses concern over illegal mining in Suaman District

A group known as “Suaman United to Save Humanity” (SUSH), based in Suaman in the Western North Region, has expressed concern about the continuous illegal mining activities in some communities in the Suaman District.

According to the group, communities such as Sui-Aboi, Nyaketekrom, Siakakrom, Bahiewee, Gyambokrom, Awukukrom and Sui Bo, have been completely destroyed due to illegal mining.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Suaman, Professor Ernest Kwarteng, an Environmentalist and Patron of the association, expressed worry about the situation and appealed to government and the anti-galamsey task force, to flush out the miners, since their activities were negatively affecting cocoa production in the area.

He also appealed to government to increase the presence of Operation Vangaurd in the area to deal with the illegal miners.

Prof Kwarteng tasked the government and non-governmental organizations, to embark on a campaign to educate cocoa farmers, who are being deceived to sell their farm lands to Chinese nationals prospecting for gold.

He also pleaded with traditional authorities, who are the custodians of the lands, to consider the future generation and desist from giving out lands to illegal miners.

Prof Kwarteng said the association was against all forms of illegal mining, and that, they would not support anyone in the District engaging in illegal mining.

He urged residents to support the association, to eliminate illegal mining in Suaman and its environs.

Source: GNA