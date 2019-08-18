Three friends jailed 144 months for stealing

Three friends, who conspired and robbed a student in his house at Domiabra-Dadiaso in the Suaman District, have been convicted to serve 144 months by the Enchi District Magistrate Court.

Dacosta Ackah, alias Kofi Sikayena, a farmer; Yaw Daniel alias Yaw Jarule, a labourer; and Kofi Isaac alias Kofi Krado, a mechanic; were each sentenced to 48 months jail term with hard labour by the Court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng.

The three, who pleaded not guilty to the crime, were subsequently convicted after trial.

The trial judge before passing his judgment said the convicts were recidivists and threat to the society, stressing that the punishment was to serve as a deterrent to the youth in the society.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said the complainant is a final year student of Dadieso Senior High School and resides with his parents at Domiabra-Dadieso.

He said on May 2, 2019 the convicts broke into the complainant’s room and made away with a number of items including Toshiba Laptop computer valued GH¢800, Infinix Hot 6 and Itel P 13 mobile phones valued GH¢500 and GH¢550 respectively, an amount of GH¢100, ATM, NHIS cards and other valuable documents.

The next morning the complainant begun searching for the items and alerted his friends to be on the lookout.

Detective Agyare said on May 30, 2019, at about 1840 hours, the complainant had information that Ackah was offering for sale his Toshiba Laptop computer to one Hellen, who was already aware of the theft and he informed the Dadiaso Police who nabbed him immediately and retrieved the said laptop.

He said the suspect then led the police to apprehend his accomplices after investigation but they failed to disclose the person who dishonestly received the two mobile phones.

Source: GNA