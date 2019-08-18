Three airlines partner for seamless travel from Ghana

Africa World Airlines (AWA), ASKY Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines are collaborating to provide passengers with seamless and stress free air travel within the West Africa sub-region and other international routes they serve.

The interline agreement between the three airlines is the first of its kind in the West Africa sub-region and offers Ghanaian passengers the opportunity to travel seamlessly from Tamale, Kumasi and Takoradi.

A joint statement issued by the three airlines said it would also give passengers more than 140 destinations in Africa, Europe, Middle East, and North America without having to collect baggage and check-in again at Kotoka International Airport, which was currently the country’s main international airport.

It said the interline agreement was a commercial arrangement between AWA, ASKY and Ethiopian Airlines (ET) to handle passengers when they are travelling on multiple airlines on the same itinerary.

“This allows passengers to check their bags through to their final destination,” it said.

It said the strength in the synergy ensures that passengers still maintain their allowable two 23kg bags, and have a stress-free traveling experience.

The statement said for instance, a passenger travelling from Kumasi to New York, would have AWA, ASKY and Ethiopian Airlines on his itinerary and the passenger then checks-in their luggage at the point of departure, flies from Kumasi to Accra on AWA, fly from Accra to Lomé on ASKY and connect on Ethiopian Airlines to the US.

“Again, a passenger travelling from Tamale to China, can just check-in their bags at Tamale, fly with AWA to Accra and connect on Ethiopian Airlines to China without having to check-in their bags again at the Kotoka International Airport,” it added.

Mrs Genet W. Michael, Ethiopian Airlines’ Country Manager, said “the airline, by this partnership, is ready to serve Ghanaians from any destinations operated by AWA to any of the over 120 international destinations across the five continents ET serves.”

She said the seminar in Kumasi was to introduce this partnership to their trade partners and to have open discussions on issues that they may have.

She said Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, operates one of the youngest fleet in the world and currently operates very modern and spacious A350 aircraft on the Accra route.

Mr Richard Kyereh, Head of Commercial of AWA, said: “This partnership is to ensure that we provide very good flying options to the traveling public and improve on the traveling experience for the many Ghanaian travelers.”

He said the stakeholder engagement with their agents in the Ashanti Region was to introduce the new partnership and associated services to them and address any questions they may have.

He said AWA is a Ghanaian airline based in Accra and operates a fleet of 8 all-jet aircraft across 8 destinations throughout Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra.

Mr Worlanyo Afadzinu, ASKY Airlines’ Country Manager, said: “We are deepening connectivity in the sub-region and improving the travelling experience for passengers with this novel partnership.”

He said it is very important to meet their agents in Kumasi and brief them about the new service and address any issues they may have.

He said Asky Airlines has steadily built up its network and now offers several flights per week to almost all countries in West Africa and major commercial and popular destinations in Central Africa.

“It recently started flights to South Africa,” he added.

Source: GNA