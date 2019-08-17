Home / Entertainment / Lil Win receives special educational votary award

Lil Win receives special educational votary award

2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment

Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as “Lil Win”, has been honoured with a special educational votary award, at the annual Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) Excellence awards ceremony held in Kumasi.

The awards ceremony sought to honour not only student leaders, but individuals who have contributed greatly to education in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor and owner of Great Minds International School, was the proud recipient of an award for his contribution to technical education and educational development in Ghana.

Lil Win was last year adjudged, the Most Promising Proprietor of the Year, at the National Private School awards ceremony.

Source: GNA

Check Also

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy granted GH¢50,000.00 bail each

The Adjabeng District Court on Wednesday granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with one surety each to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved