Black Queens gear up for Tokyo 2020

The Black Queens, Ghana’s senior female football team, have begun preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team engaged Fire Ladies in a friendly match at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Thursday, August 15.

The Black Queens came from behind to beat Fire Ladies 2-1 in a friendly, ahead of their 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Fire Ladies took the lead initially, but Gladys Amfobea and Elizabeth Owusuaa scored for the national team.

Ghana Under-17 star Milot Pokuaa, featured in her first-ever match for the Black Queens.

The Black Queens would play Gabon in a doubleheader towards the 2020 Olympic Games.

Source: GNA