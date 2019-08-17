Government to upgrade Binaba Health Centre to PolyClinic status

The Binaba Health Centre in the Bawku West District of the Upper-East Region, will next year, be upgraded to the status of a PolyClinic, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health has said.

The upgrade would ease pressure on the District hospital located at Zebilla, the District capital, from cases, especially pregnancy related complications, that were referred to the hospital for further management.

The Minister said the health centre was selected for upgrading during his tour of some health facilities in the Region earlier this year.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said this at a durbar in Binaba, organised in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of activities to mark his two-day tour of the Region.

“We picked the Health Centre at Binaba for upgrading. This has actually been scheduled and we are pushing it into our budget. Early next year, we will see some action in that area,” he said.

He said President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians in his manifesto during his campaign, that quality health care would be distributed equitably in the country.

“We have started working on that, at the moment we are still in the process of distributing health care staff to areas that are distressed,” he said.

Mr Agyemang-Manu, who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Dormaa Central Constituency, said enough health professionals would be posted to the facility to boost the staff strength.

“We want to push facilities, push personnel, push equipment closer to people such that, where ever you live, no matter how much money you have, you can have access to healthcare when you fall ill,” he added.

The Minister promised that, about 275 ambulances would be distributed to all Districts in the country by the close of this year.

Source: GNA