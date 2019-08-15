NIA registers 487,000 in Volta Region

About 487,000 people have been registered in the Volta Region by the National Identification Authority (NIA), in its mass registration exercise.

Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the 487,000 was arrived at, using daily average estimates.

Mr Palmdeti said 367,687 cards were printed throughout the 350 registration centres, with 285,379 cards issued, saying registration centres would be available till August 19, this year, for applicants to collect their printed cards.

He said August 29 to September 18, had been set for the commencement of a mop-up exercise.

Mr Palmdeti explained that applicants, who were in queues and had their forms filled out but had not undergone the biometric data or digital stage, could only complete the exercise during the mop-up period.

He said about 100 centres would be created in the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region for the mop-up, which would be communicated in due course.

Mr Palmdeti said the primary focus of the mop-up would be at centres that were densely populated.

He asked the people of Oti Region to be prepared with identity documentations for the start of the mass registration exercise, which would be announced in due course.

The Ghana card is expected to be a game-changer, to ensure the social and economic inclusion of users in participation in e-commerce, e-governance, e-health and related services.

It also has features that allows citizens to verify identification internationally and access other platforms for electronic transactions.

Source: GNA