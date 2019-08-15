GJA to re-purpose journalism to tackle social needs

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at 70 is not only poised to mount iron-clad defense of press freedom in Ghana, but also determined to re-purpose journalism, to tackle social needs and governance issues.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of the GJA, said the Association had started pursuing projects on sanitation, road safety and inclusive development.

He said media houses like TV3, Citi FM, Peace FM and Joy FM, which operate within the confines of commercial imperatives, make room for issues on sanitation, road safety and indiscipline.

“This is highly commendable. We appeal to all media houses to get on board,” Mr Monney stated at the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the GJA in Accra.

The occasion was to zoom in the historic lens and view with utmost appreciation, the inestimable sacrifice and magnificent vision, of all founding fathers and mothers who established the Africa Press Association, the precursor of the GJA on 15th August, 1949.

“GJA has come so far, but we still have so far to go to shape a media system which will be more credible, professional, ethical, responsible and responsive to the developmental and democratic needs of the public,” Mr Monney said.

“The welfare of our members and training of journalists locally and internationally will received greater attention in the years to come. By dint of will and the grace of God we shall succeed to actualize the dreams of the patriots who founded the GJA,” the GJA president added.

Mr David Anaglate, a former Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), who chaired the function, recounted that freedom of the press in Ghana did not come on a silver platter.

Mr Anaglate, who urged the National Media Commission (NMC) to protect press freedom in the country, also appealed to the Commission, to intervene in the closure of Radio Gold and others by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Source: GNA