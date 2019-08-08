StarTimes secures rights to broadcast Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup matches

StarTimes has announced its acquisition of rights to broadcast UEFA National Team Football and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The company will transmit the Euro 2020, European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers, European Qualifiers and the FIFA World Cup 2020 in all countries across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, and on all media platforms.

StarTimes also holds exclusive rights to the 2019-2020 Europa Leagues and International friendly matches and local Ghanaian football matches.

Shi Maochu, Director of StarTimes Sport, after securing the rights, said that “StarTimes is proud to announce the acquisition of UEFA National Team Football rights.

“Euro 2020 will be the number one football competition next year; it will feature some of the best teams in the world, including both finalists of last World Cup, France and Croatia. And to make sure fans get fully ready, we’ll broadcast all European qualifiers matches starting from the coming match day on September 5th,” he said.

“We always seek to bring the best sport content to our subscribers like Copa America were broadcasted last month or ICC which is airing at the moment. And by acquiring all UEFA national team football events, we make sure our subscribers can enjoy the best matches up to next FIFA World Cup,” he added.

StarTimes also airs numerous club football competitions such as UEFA Europa League, French Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Coppa Italia.

