Ghana Immigration repatriates 48 Africans, 12 Chinese for various offences

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS, has since the beginning of this year (2019) repatriated 48 citizens of African countries engaged in counterfeit dealings.

The culprits were arrested in a special operation by the GIS and after investigations proved their culpability and were sent back to their home countries.

They included Cameroonians, Guineans, Nigerians and Nigeriens.

12 Chinese nationals arrested last year for their involvement in illegal mining, have also been repatriated.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Michael Kwadede, Ashanti Regional Commander of the GIS, hinted the media in Kumasi during a special security programme organised under the auspices of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The goal was to allow the various security heads to give an insight into their operations, vision and challenges in the line of duty.

ACI Kwadede cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of whipping up xenophobic sentiments, especially relating to how they dealt with Nigerians.

“Per the protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), nationals of the respective countries, were permitted to move freely to other countries”, he stated.

The Regional GIS Commander said xenophobia had the tendency to strain Ghana’s relationship with other countries, therefore, care must be taken by all and sundry in the way they dealt with foreigners.

He intimated that an impending operation to evacuate some Nigerien beggars who had virtually taken over the Kumasi Central Mosque premises.

This comes in the wake of persistent complaints by the public regarding how the activities of the Nigeriens had become a nuisance.

