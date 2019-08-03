Police arrest suspects in cop’s murder

Police in the Northern Region have announced that they have picked up persons in connection with the murder of the late Corporal, Agatha Nana Nabin.

The suspects were picked up in Tamale to assist in investigations and one of them (name withheld) sustained injuries in the course of arrest and currently on admission (under guard) responding to treatment.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Tamale Police Command, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It will be recalled that on July 30, 2019, a group of four armed robbers attacked a Police Check Point on the Tamale – Kumbungu road, killing one police officer and bolting with two guns belonging to the police.

The incident happened at Malshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The statement said investigations were ongoing to try to establish the suspects’ involvement or otherwise in the murder of the late Corporal.

It encouraged the public to continue to volunteer information likely to lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“The public is reminded that the reward of Gh¢10,000.00 announced by the Acting Inspector General of Police is still open to any person or group, whose information will lead to the arrest of the murderers,” the statement said.

Source: GNA