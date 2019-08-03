Government says Beach Road to be made dual carriageway this year

Government has announced plans to begin the construction of a dual carriageway for the Beach Road, from the Black Star Square through Teshie, Nungua up to Tema Community Three this year.

As part of the construction works, an interchange would be constructed at the Nungua barrier and would be funded by the China Development Bank to improve urban mobility and enhance socio-economic productivity of the national capital.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this at the inauguration of the Accra Traffic Management Centre in Accra.

He said the loan agreement towards the execution of the project had already been approved by Cabinet and Parliament.

In addition to the project, he said, government remained committed to improving the road networks and would construct new road infrastructure across the country to facilitate socio-economic activities and enhance productivity.

“And to borrow the words of the Finance Minister, we’re fixing renaissance roads indeed, and not with drawings and pictures in doing this,” the President said.

Other road projects, he said, are the 100km Kumasi inner roads, which would commence next month and various extension projects including commencement of the Tamale Interchange, which is expected to be completed in September 2020, while works on the Tema Motorway Interchange is expected to be completed by June 2020.

He added that detailed designs of the Obestebi Lamptey Interchange have been completed and field works would start very soon.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that construction works on the aforementioned road infrastructure would be delivered on time and within budget to ensure value for money.

“The modernisation of Ghana is gathering momentum and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands to build the Ghana we want,” The President said.

Source: GNA