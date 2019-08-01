Group declares support for Amewu

A group calling itself Agenda for Development in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region, has declared support for John Peter Amewu, Energy Minister and is calling on the him, to contest the Hohoe Constituency Parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections.

The group, made up of market women, taxi drivers, artisans, farmers, ‘okada’ riders, and carpenters are from five traditional areas in the Constituency namely, Wli, Gbledi, Alavanyo, Fodome and Gbi traditional areas.

Mr George Dogbey, Public Relations Officer of the group who addressed a press conference said they realised Mr. Amewu is competent to lead the Constituency, after they conducted their own ground testing.

He said Mr Amewu has a track record as a hardworker, and that it was time Mr Amewu was given the chance to bring the much needed development to the Constituency.

Mr Dogbe appealed to all the constituents to come and be part of the “grand agenda for development.”

Madam Francisca Bless, Secretary of a women league supporting the the Minister, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, John Peter Amewu’s initiatives to support women in the Constituency, by enrolling them in various apprenticeship programmes was the reason for their support.

She added that, these are interventions for women empowerment, hence their support.

Source: GNA