Mahama promises to build hospitals for newly created Regions

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to provide all the six newly created Regions with a Regional Hospital each, if he wins the 2020 elections.

“It has remained our policy as NDC that every Region must have a well-functioning Regional Hospital. When we assume government in 2021, therefore, I want to promise you the people of Bono East Region and all the other five newly created Regions, that we shall begin the construction of six new Regional Hospitals in the Regions,” Mr. Mahama announced.

He was speaking at Techiman after the inauguration of an office complex for the Bono East Region of the NDC.

“We don’t make wild promises, we know we cannot and will not be able to fulfill. My promise of new Regional Hospitals will be fulfilled,” he added.

The former president is on a two-day visit to the Bono East Region, to interact with the chiefs and people, and thank NDC supporters and delegates for their endorsement of his candidature to lead the party.

He assured the chiefs and people that the NDC would not forget its development-oriented philosophy when it wins the elections, but will rather focus on a more rapid development of the country’s social infrastructure.

He also urged the newly elected Bono East Regional Executives to work hard and ensure that the party won all the parliamentary seats in the new Region.

The new Bono East Regional Office was donated by the Regional Chairman, Unas Owusu, to the party. President Mahama also presented two vehicles to the Region to help with their operational and administrative work.

“I expect that the vehicles will be well maintained and used for the purpose for which they’ve been presented,” he added.

Source: GNA