Project-based learning, key to developing the creativity of students – Director

Mr. Mohammed Issah, Director of Corporate Affairs and ICT, Ghana Institution of Engineering, has called on school authorities to institute project-based learning models that would enable students to think and solve problems.

He urged stakeholders to develop effective ways of helping students to be creative and move away from just preparing them for examinations.

Mr. Issah made the call as a guest speaker at the second annual speech, prize giving and graduation of Tot To Teen School in Accra.

The event was held under the theme “Championing Academic Excellence Through Modern Trends of Holistic and Qualitative Education”.

Mr. Issah, who was the former Chairman of the School’s Parents Teacher’s Association(PTA) called on parents to invest in their wards education for a better future.

He advised parents to desist from spending huge amounts of money on social activities to the detriment of their wards education.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Arkyin-Quansah, the Headmaster of the School, said the school was among the first group of schools established in Adenta and now among the most popular schools in the country.

Source: GNA