Pass the Mineral Revenue Management Act – Chamber of Mines

Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has called on government to pass a Mineral Revenue Management Act, as this would enhance activities within the sector.

More so, he said, passing the Act besides promoting good governance, would result in more revenue being realised for government.

“Many of us are unaware of specific projects funded with mineral revenue or how these funds are expended. It is in this light that we urge government to pass a Mineral Revenue Management Act for the mining sector,” Mr. Koney said, while speaking at this year’s Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety competition.

The event was held at the Perseus Mines resettlement community in Ayanfuri in the Central Region and held under the theme: “Life is priceless, so drive safely.”

The annual competition was created by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the Inspectorate division of the Minerals Commission and the St. John Ambulance, to create awareness creation among staff and communities in the mining sector.

Mr. Koney said the competition has been used as a platform to showcase the central role that health and safety plays in the mining industry, as well as in the domestic lives of community people.

He commended the traditional leaders and other stakeholders for the existing cordial relationship and urged the Community Safety Brigades to demonstrate knowledge and competence in first aid during accidents and emergencies.

Mr. Stephen Kofi Ndede, the General Manager of Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, said the company has implemented various health and safety interventions including safety talks and comprehensive risk management plans in communities they operates.

The contest endorsed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources involved Goldfields Damang Mines, Adamus Resources, Chirano Mines and the host, Perseus Mines Ghana Limited.

Source: GNA