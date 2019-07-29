Illegal miners and security guards clash leaves one dead, injure four others

A security contractor died, and four others injured when a chaotic confrontation ensued between them and illegal miners around the Ahafo mine of Newmont Goldcorp Ghana at Kenyasi on early hours of Thursday.

The security contractors of Propea Coin, a security service provider for Newmont Goldcorp Ghana were patrolling concession of the Ahafo mine, when they sighted the illegal artisanal miners on the concession.

“Newmont Goldcorp Ghana is mourning the tragic loss of a security contractor who was reported missing after a confrontation with illegal artisanal miners on the Ahafo mine property”, says a statement signed by Mr Agbeko Azumah, Director, Communications and External Relations of Newmont Goldcorp Ghana.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “following an extensive search operation, the victim’s body was discovered in the Ahafo mine’s mining area and recovered late Friday, 26 July”.

The company had worked closely with police and other stakeholders to locate the missing security contractor, but four of the other security guards who were injured during the confrontation have since received medical treatment.

“Newmont Goldcorp Ghana and our nearby communities are grieving in the wake of this tragic loss of life,” said

Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Acting Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont Goldcorp’s Africa Operations.

“We are supporting our security provider in its efforts to assist the injured as well as the family of the deceased”, he said.

We are assisting the Police to conduct thorough investigations to understand the circumstances that led to the disappearance and death of the security guard yet to be identified, but operations are continuing as normal, the statement indicated.

We will continue working with other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the people working at our operations and the company will provide updates as appropriate.

Source: GNA