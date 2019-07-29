Asantehene receives committee’s report on KNUST students’ disturbances

The three-member committee tasked to investigate students’ disturbances that led to the temporal closure of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in October, last year, has completed its work.

“I am happy to say that the committee has completed its work and submitted its report to me. I am studying the report and would comment on the findings of the committee in due course, after due consultations,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu said.

The committee, chaired by retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Her Ladyship Justice Rose Owusu, was to probe the circumstances leading to the incident and come out with a roadmap to chart the path towards avoiding issues of such sort in the future.

KNUST, Ghana’s foremost science and technology tertiary educational institution, was embroiled in confusion, resulting from the students’ disturbances, a situation that called for the swift intervention of a combined team of the police and military.

The incident, which was described by the aggrieved student body as a response to what they termed as an orchestrated and systematic maltreatment meted out to them by the university authorities, led to the destruction of property worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

“One of my biggest concerns was the poor public image that the university received as a result of the demonstration,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu told the KNUST 53rd congregation.

The university community, he stressed, has taken stock and learned some useful lessons from the incident.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, who represented the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the event, lauded the graduating students for their hard work.

He affirmed government’s commitment to assist the university in meeting its mission and vision.

