Work without prejudice – CID boss to investigators

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has called on investigators to work with diligence and act without bias in all their affairs.

She said comments she has received from clients are not pleasant because of the manner they handle them.

The Director General was addressing the participants of the Detective Training Course 2/2019 during the closing session of an-eight-week training held at the Detective Training Academy (DTA), Accra.

You need to understand and manage clients so that you can give them the best of customer services, COP Addo-Danquah said.

The Director General cautioned them against making crime suspects double victims when already they are victims of crime and yet the law has not made them so.

COP Addo-Danquah advised investigators to desist from being arm chair professionals and ensure they complete cases they are working on.

She expressed displeasure about the number of cases which are still under investigations as compared to those completed.

“When a case is referred to you, work on it to a closure. Most of our cases are still under investigations; be active and work on your dockets,” COP Addo-Danquah said.

She urged them to ensure that they have gathered enough evidence and present credible dockets before the court for justice to be served.

COP Addo-Danquah said the Ghana Police Service would soon open its resource centre where personnel and others could access for their research work.

However, she praised the department for successes chalked in the past which has attracted British Government’s attention and has pledged to fund the next two courses of the DTA before the year ends.

COP Addo-Danquah said the police would continue to work with other security agencies to arrive at their (police and other security agencies) common goal, which is to make criminals face justice, adding that it does not mean police are interfering with the work of other security agencies.

The CID boss commended the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, the Chief Justice, among other resourced persons who supported the programme.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah Akrofi, Commandant DTA, said participating in programmes such as customer care service, human trafficking, money laundering, law of evidence, intelligence gathering, electronic evidence, crime scene management and financial crime among others, would enhance their work.

Detective Chief Inspector William Akrobor thanked the leadership of the CID for constantly upgrading their skills to help keep-up with the challenges of the work.

In all, 90 participants were presented with certificates and Sergeant Alhassan Iddrisu was adjudged the overall best.

Source: GNA