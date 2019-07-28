Rights-based approach is a vital tool to eradicate extreme poverty – Akolgo

Social programmes that are designed from a human rights perspective are more likely to be sustainable and effectively contribute to the eradication of extreme poverty, Mr Bishop Akolgo, a former Executive Director of Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), has said.

He said programmes drawn from human rights perspective, empowers the vulnerable, because they are in line with accepted norms and values.

He said a focus on rights and obligations also assists in improving accountability, as responsibilities are defined in terms of the specific legal obligations of ‘duty bearers’, and those who are entitled to make claims are identified as ‘rights holders’.

Mr Akolgo made these remarks in his presentation on the topic “The Rationale for and Commitments to Rights-Based Social Protection”, at a forum on Rights Based Approach to Social Protection.

The forum, which was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on the theme: “Are Ghanaians Receiving the Social Protection they Deserve?” aimed at initiating discussion among stakeholders on the issue of rights-based approaches in relation to social protection.

The 2015 National Social Protection Policy envisions an all-inclusive and socially empowered society where people living in situations of extreme poverty and vulnerability have access to the care and support they need.

It adopts the principle that every Ghanaian is capable of contributing to national development; whereas, its mandate to provide social protection to all who need it flows directly from several human rights principles.

These principles do not only guide the type of programmes that should be implemented, but also how the programmes are designed, delivered and the expected outcomes.

Considering rights principles in social protection means ensuring the expansion of programmes to those who need it, providing adequate and timely financing and providing effective programme communication and participation that ensure a life in health and dignity.

Mr Akolgo said rights-based approach seeks to analyse inequalities which lies at the heart of development problems and redress discriminatory of practices and unjust distributions of power that impede development progress.

Mr Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah, a former General Secretary of the General Agricultural Workers Union, said some of the features of poverty in rural areas cover low incomes, social exclusion, high vulnerability to disasters such as floods and drought.

He said implications for rights of people would highlight universal health care for all, accessing the basic needs of life for children, minimum income security for older persons.

Mr Ofei-Nkansah, who was speaking on the topic “Imbalances in Social Protection Provision in Ghana from a Rights Perspective”, said the Economic, Social and Cultural rights of people impose legally binding obligations on government to, respect, protect and fulfill.

Madam Aarti Saihjee, Acting Deputy Representative (IOC) at UNICEF, said in order to understand why embedding rights principles in the design and implementation of social protection matters, it was useful to look at what it meant in people’s lives.

“For instance, a poor grandmother living in a small village inside Tolon; a rights-based approach to social protection means she understands that she is on the LEAP programme because her welfare must be secured by the government and not because it is a goodwill of the government”, she added.

Source: GNA