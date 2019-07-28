President cuts sod for the construction of Moree Fishing Landing Site

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Friday cut the sod for construction works to begin on the Moree Fishing Landing site to boost fishing activities in the area.

The project, which is expected to be completed within eighteen months, is the first of six to be constructed by the China Habour Engineering Company in the Central Region.

It would comprise a cold store, ice making plant, net mending shed, portable water and electricity, washing and toilet facility with a nursery and a day care centre attached to it.

Addressing the people of Moree on the second day of his tour of the Central Region, President Akufo Addo said, the project forms part of government’s resolve to transform the fishing industry.

He said eleven of such landing sites would be constructed along the coastal stretch of the country and Central Region will have six; Western and Greater Accra, two each; and one in the Volta Region.

The President said the sod cutting is an indication that he is delivering on his promises to Ghanaians and urged the chiefs and people of Moree to cooperate with the Chinese contractors to ensure the early completion of the project for them to enjoy the benefits.

Mr Kweku Ofori Assiamah, the Transport Minister, said the mini harbour when constructed would help address the problems of post-harvest losses, unhygienic conditions and enhance value addition to meet international export standards.

He said the project would improve fishing activities and ultimately improve the standard of living of the people of Moree and urged them to take ownership of the project and ensure its successful completion.

The previous government, he noted, showed no commitment to build the mini habours even though they had greater opportunity to do so, adding that the NPP government would deliver on its promise to transform the fishing industry.

Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, expressed delight that the project which started during Former President Kuffour’s regime has finally seen the light of day.

She said the government is determined to put in place the necessary measures to transform the fisheries sector, adding that building infrastructure such as the landing sites would go a long way to prevent bad fishing practices.

She commended the fishermen for complying with the laws concerning the closed season adding that it will be in their best interest.

Mr Elvis Moris Donkor, Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK), said 40 hospital beds have been secured for the Moree clinic with proceeds from premix fuel.

The NPP, he said, has shown commitment to undertake interventions that are geared towards eradicating poverty especially from fishing communities to improve the living conditions of people.

Okataky Amanfi V, Omanhen of Asebu Tradional Area, thanked the President adding that the construction of the landing site at Moree is a step in the right direction because Moree is one of the oldest fishing communities in the country.

Source: GNASod