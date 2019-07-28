NDC vets and approves 36 candidates for primaries in Upper West

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vetted and approved all 36 candidates who picked nomination forms to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries across the eleven constituencies in the Upper West Region.

The two-day exercise, which saw aspirants arriving at the venue in the company of their jubilant supporters, points to a keen contest come August 24, 2019.

Mr Danny Annan, Chairman of the Vetting Committee, said he was happy with the conduct of the exercise and praised all candidates for availing themselves and also ensuring discipline among their supporters.

He urged all aspirants to go about their campaign devoid of insults and acrimony to ensure a smooth process during the primaries in order to guarantee unity among the rank and file of the party.

Mr Charles Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Secretary, said the caliber of people seeking to lead the party at the parliamentary level was an indication that the party was extremely attractive.

He said candidates were vetted based on the national constitution, party constitution and guidelines provided by the party hierarchy.

Meanwhile, out of the 36 candidates, seven are contesting the Nadowli-Kaleo seat; six for Jirapa; five for Sissala Eas; four for Wa Central; three for Sissala West and Lambussie; and two for Wa East, Wa West and Lawra Constituencies.

Candidates for Nandom and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa are going unopposed.

Source: GNA