Let’s collectively tackle falling standards of education – Deputy Minister

Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has called on stakeholders in the education sector for collective efforts, to tackle the falling standards of education in the Region.

He said most schools performed poorly, especially in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) over the years, which called for all stakeholders to make an introspection into what the problem could be and how best to resolve it.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at a youth accountability forum on education in Wa, aimed at creating a platform for stakeholders to dialogue and proffer solutions to curb the falling standards of basic education in the Region.

The forum was organized by the Ghana Youth Federation on the theme: “Accountability; the bedrock of our educational development.”

Mr Chinnia charged stakeholders in the education sector to be accountable in whatever they do and perform their duties and responsibilities accordingly, in order to ensure quality education for the younger generations.

“Educational accountability involves a diverse array of means by which education providers are required to give an account of their work and held responsible for their performance,” he noted.

He therefore appealed to teachers and managers of education in various Municipalities and District Assemblies of the Region, to regularly upgrade their knowledge and skills to ensure efficiency in order to address the challenge.

Mr Abu K. Salifu, the Upper West Regional Examination Officer, said poor results produced over the years by pupils who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Region, is worrisome.

He added that, out of a total number of 12,225 pupils who sat for the 2017/2018 academic year, only 41,174 representing 34.14 per cent passed.

Some participants at the forum attributed the abysmal performance of students to teacher absenteeism and laziness on the part of the students.

Source: GNA