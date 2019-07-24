Ministry of Education swears-in Mines and Technology governing council

The Ministry of Education has sworn-in a 15-member governing council of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to ensure the implementation of the aims of the University.

Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, is the Chairman for the Council with Professor J.S.Y Kuma, Vice-Chancellor as a member as well as Dr Kofi Osei-Afoakwa, Dr Martin Koduah, Dr Francis Aboagye-Otchere and Dr Mrs Helen Michelle K. Essandoh, all government appointees as members.

Other members: Mr Victor Amangu Yanney, CHASS, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah and Mr Lewis Brew, both convocation (professorial), Ms Joyce Laryea, Senior staff, Mr Paul K. Mensah, Junior staff, Mr Stephen Kofi Ndede, Alumni, Madam Margaret Ekua Amosah, SRC (interim), Mr Jacob Atewin Abaare, GRASAG and Mr Sulemanu Koney, Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State for Tertiary Education, swearing them in charged them to find workable solutions to problems identified and not only identify them.

“The solutions you would propose must be those that would ultimately help the University achieve its goal and provide expanded access to high quality science education,” he said, adding that it would go a long way to absorb the higher numbers of Senior High School (SHS) graduates that would be witnessed soon due to the Free SHS.

He said they were required by law to determine a strategic direction for the University and determine the allocation and proper use of funds and ensure the creation of an environment of equal opportunity for members of the institution without discrimination.

The Minister said UMaT, Tarkwa Act-2004 (Act 677) mandated the University to provide higher education through teaching and research for persons suitably qualified and capable of benefitting from such education.

That was to disseminate knowledge and the result of research and their applications to the needs and aspirations of the people of Ghana and to provide other services that contributed positively to improving the learning of science in the country.

Professor Yankah urged them to establish strategic partnerships with international institutions with similar mandate and focus for the University to benefit from international best practices as well as put it at an enviable pedestal as a centre of scientific advancement and excellence.

Dr Yirenkyi in his acceptance speech thanked government for the confidence reposed in them, saying, they would do their best to uplift the image of the University.

The Chairman hoped that the students’ population which was 2,500 students would be doubled by the end of 2020 with the adequate staff ration.

He said the school’s new site needed to be developed before it was encroached on, adding that the land given to the school by the chiefs was lying there undeveloped, though it was at a strategic location.

Dr Yirenkyi said funds were needed to actualise their dreams, without it there would be little they could do.

He advised members not to be complacent for their re-nomination but work harder to improve upon their best.

Source: GNA