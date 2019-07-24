Chiefs to get ID cards

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs has hinted of plans to provide chiefs with unique identity cards.

He said the initiative was to enhance the image of the chieftaincy institution and help solve “identity crisis” faced by chiefs in accessing public service.

Togbe Afede said this at a meeting of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho.

He said diplomatic flags would also be given to leadership of the national and the regional houses to fly on their vehicles.

Togbe Afede said the National House was also working on amendments to ensure that chiefs maintained their powers of summons, which would be limited to paramount chiefs.

He further said the House was making efforts to ensure sanity in the process of elevating stools and skins to paramountcies.

“Government is beginning to digitise and we need to move with the tide,” Togbe Afede said, adding that, a web portal for the chieftaincy institution and a new brochure had been completed.

He said the brochure would hold profiles of chiefs and their traditional areas and project them to the outside world.

Togbe Afede said the digitization of documents pertaining to the institution was “progressing very well” and called on chiefs to expand their networks to secure developments for their people.

Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, said the House would soon take delivery of new furniture to make the chamber comfortable for members.

Source: GNA