Disregard the falsehood over allocation of Kejetia shops – KMA

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has called on the citizenry to be wary of what it described as malicious lies being peddled about the allocation of shops at the newly-constructed Kejetia market.

They should disregard the “falsehood being propagated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicators with the intention to dent the image of the Assembly and also create unnecessary tension.”

A statement issued by the Assembly and signed by Ms. Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), a copy made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, explained that concerns raised by the communicators in a recent press conference lacked merit.

“These personalities, being influenced by partisan politics peddled blatant lies about the Assembly relating to the allocation exercise,” it said, explaining that instead, the exercise had been done comprehensively and in a more transparent manner.

“All trader associations and their executives have been part of the processes leading to the smooth allocation of shops,” the statement said.

The statement said on the pricing of the shops the prices were determined according to square meters, and that, the traders had the right to choose their preferred shops.

The statement was also emphatic that the KMA was not forcing any trader to take loan from the Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited for the purposes of purchasing the shops.

“It is rather a provision made to assist traders who may not be resourceful to pay,” it said

“We also want to put on record that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, has neither written nor verbally requested KMA to provide him with information on the allocation of shops,” the Assembly stated.

The Assembly indicated that the NPP Chairman had also not been part of the processes, including registration, validation, exhibition and allocation.

“It is worthy of note that the validation and allocation committees have representation from the various trade unions, government agencies and traditional authorities and doing their jobs professionally as per their terms of reference.”

The statement added that the traders had raised issues about the five-year renewal of shops policy, and that the KMA had forwarded their concerns to the Management of the Kumasi City Markets Limited for prompt redress.

