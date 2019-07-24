Ashaiman youth demonstrates against MCE over “land acquisition” 

Some rampaging young people in the Ashaiman municipality have accused their local Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of underhand land dealings with some Chinese investors.

Numbering more than 200, they embarked on a march in Ashaiman’s principal streets to protest against Mr. Albert Okyere Boakye’s alleged actions.

Mr Thomas Adongo, leader of the demonstrators , alleged that the Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) had sold a parcel of land to some investors without following due processes.

Mr Adongo said the MCE’s action is making the ruling New Patriotic Party unpopular in Ashaiman.

He called for the removal of the MCE to enhance the chances of the party in Ashaiman in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Albert Okyere Boakye, in a response, noted that ASHMA does not own parcels of land within the Municipality and therefore does not have the authority to sell land to anybody.

According to MCE, lands within the Municipality are part of Tema development acquisition area therefore they were under the control of the Tema Development Company (T.D.C).

The MCE explained that the land in contention had been given to Sentou group of companies under the government’s flagship programme, one district, one factory for the establishment of a company to create employment for the people of Ashaiman.

“The ASHMA can’t sell land here. I cannot sell land here. Government through TDC has given this parcel of land for the project. I am surprised. Why would someone demonstrate over such a good move”.

Mr Ian Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer, TDC Limited, told the Ghana News Agency that the land in question was given out under the one district, one factor initiative of government.

He said it was acquired genuinely through legally approved processes.

Source: GNA