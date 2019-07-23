Parliament passes vigilantism bill into law

Parliament has passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill 2019, into law after its third reading in the House.

Gloria Afua Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice laid the bill before the house in April, this year.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information moved the motion on behalf of the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo.

Joseph Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General, who was in the House, expressed his satisfaction over the passage of the bill.

The bill, now passed into law, contains clauses, that addresses matters of political party vigilantes and the activities of land guards.

The phenomenon of politically-related violence is frustrating Ghana’s democracy and the rule of law, especially after events that ensued at the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-elections.

Source: GNA