Ghana Business News reporter gets Female Reporters Fellowship

Josephine Asabea Akonor, a reporter with Ghana Business News, has been awarded a fellowship for female reporters from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism in Nigeria.

She is among 20 journalists shortlisted from a total of 207 applicants from nine countries.

The fellowship aims to build female journalists with capacities, to emerge at the highest leadership roles in their media houses, by empowering them with skills and tools needed to take up the course.

The programme in its third year involves a four-day training, three-month mentorship, a two-day share-fair as well as story and leadership projects.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), a not for profit organisation, was set up in 2005 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Centre, it is concerned with social justice programmes, aimed at exposing corruption, regulatory failures and human rights abuses with the tool of investigative journalism.

The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN), acknowledges the centre for working to reward best practices in investigative reporting, through its Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, Nigeria’s top investigative journalism award.

Last year, Theodora Aidoo, who works with Taabea TV in Kumasi, was the first Ghanaian to have been awarded the fellowship.

This is the second time in the year that a journalist working with Ghana Business News has been selected for a journalism Fellowship. In April this year, Eunice Menka, one of the journalists who regularly contributes to Ghana Business News was selected as one of the 11 selected RBM Media Fellows for 2019, in recognition of their work in malaria control. The 11 were selected from a list of 140 applicants.

By Gifty Danso

Copyright ©2019 by Creative Imaginations Publicity

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.