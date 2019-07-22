Kpone taxi drivers threaten demonstration over Michel camp Calypso road

Taxi drivers plying the Kpone Calypso to Michel Camp road have threatened to demonstrate against authorities over the deplorable state of the road.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Rexmond Ntiamoah, Chairman of the local taxi drivers association, stated that, all available avenues to get authorities to fix the road have been exhausted and the only option left is to demonstrate.

Mr. Ntiamoah stated that authorities such as the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly and the Urban Roads Department have ignored their calls to get the road fixed.

According to him , proceeds made from driving is used in fixing their cars which gets damage on daily basis due to the deployable nature of the road, a situation he said, constantly resulted in confrontation between drivers and their employers.

The chairman explained that, prices of car parts were skyrocketing on daily basis and, “We are really suffering.”

Mr. Anthony Nukpenu ,former Presiding Member, Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, in an interview with the GNA noted that, the 4.7 kilometer road was awarded on construct to Queiroz Galvao, a Braizalian construction firm by the last NDC government.

He added that the contractor was able to construct only 2 kilometers with asphaltic overlay leaving the remaining 2.7 kilometers in such a deplorable state.

Efforts made to get the Municipal road engineer respond to the issues was unsuccessful.

Source: GNA