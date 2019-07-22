Government committed to improving road network – Minister

Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has reiterated government’s resolve to improve upon the road network in the country to accelerate national development.

He called on contractors who delay projects and do shoddy works to desist from the practice and ensure value for money or face the wrath of government.

Mr Amoako Atta was speaking at a sod cutting ceremony to commence construction work of a 4.5km asphalt overlay of Nsien township roads in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The GH¢20 million road infrastructural project forms part of government’s efforts to improve upon road networks in the country and also to make the various principal streets attractive.

The move is in fulfillment to a pledge made by the Roads and Highways Minister during a sod-cutting ceremony of the Axim township roads last year at the Axim Victoria Park.

The project would be constructed by InterGlobal Partners Construction Limited within 18 months under the supervision of the Department of Urban Roads.

Mr Amoako Atta thanked the Member of Parliament of the area, Mrs Catherine Afeku for championing the cause of development and keeping government on her toes to execute projects.

The Minister for Roads said the Western Region happens to be the food basket of the nation but was bedeviled with poor road network and assured the people that “the time to tackle the roads is now”.

He urged contractors to adhere to advice from traditional rulers on how best to structure the roads, adding that he, together with Directors at the Urban Roads department would monitor progress of work to ensure that quality work was done and completed on time.

Awulae Agyevi Kwame II, the Paramount Chief of Nsein Traditional Council, who chaired the function, thanked the Akufo-Addo led government for honouring his promise and pledged to assist the contractor complete the project on schedule.

Speaking to journalists, the Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Catherine Afeku thanked President Akufo-Addo for responding to their calls to construct the Nsein township roads.

Mrs Afeku used the occasion to reassure the good people of Nzema East Municipality that the Akufo-Addo led government is keen on infrastructural development as a springboard for economic and social development.

Madam Afeku, who has been named Yaa Asantewa of Nzemaland, entreated all Ghanaians to unite and continue to support Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for the great work he is doing.

Mr Frank Okpenyen, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, admitted that the spate of development springing up in the municipality in the last two and half years is unprecedented.

He pledged to continue to team up with the MP to redouble their efforts to accelerate development and boost the local economy.

Source: GNA