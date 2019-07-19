UG, GAF sign MoU for aerospace training

The University of Ghana (UG) and the Ghana Air Force (GAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the university to receive practical training from the latter for its undergraduate aerospace engineering students.

The agreement would ensure that the GAF provides practical training to the newly established Department of Aerospace Engineering under the School of Engineering (SOE) at UG.

The MoU is expected to take effect from the 2021 academic year and would run for as long as possible.

Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UG, said the GAF per the agreement would offer the practical training by opening up their training facilities in aerospace engineering to the UG.

“For us we are excited with this partnership. We see this MOU as a very good means to ensure that our students are well trained and are fit for purpose because they will have the practical component as well as the theoretical component. And we are certain that they will be well trained to be able to serve on the market without any difficulties,” he said.

Air Vice Marshall Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff (GAF), said the collaboration between the GAF and the UG School of Engineering is an indication of a partnership that links academia and industry innovation.

“In my view, the underlying assumptions for a civil military cooperation will be demonstrated by the outcome of this strategic cooperation. My appeal to the University is to expand this partnership throughout the faculties of the University,” he said.

Professor Boateng Onwona-Agyeman, Dean of SOE, said there is the need to train more engineers in diversified fields to help areas of national needs and aerospace in Ghana, which has great potential for future growth and development.

He said the department would be charged with the sole responsibility for training aerospace engineers to complement government’s efforts in making Ghana the hub for aviation training in West Africa.

Source: GNA