Revive cotton growing industry in Nchumuru – Nchumuru Chief

Nana Obrimpong Kanya II, Paramount Chief of Nchumuru Traditional Area in the Krachi Nchumuru district of the Oti Region, has called on government to revive the cotton growing industry in the area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said land once used by the state farms in the Nkrumah regime at Chindere is still available, and that establishing cotton farms as well as jute plantations would support the development of the nation’s textile industries.

Nana Kanya said the creation of the Oti Region heralded a new dawn for districts in the area, and they are ready to make lands available to support Government’s flagship policies.

He also said, cattle population had increased in the area and this could help resuscitate the leather industry that once flourished there.

The Paramount Chief said communal labour has been the driving force behind some developmental undertakings in the area and appealed to government to fix roads in the area and provide other social amenities to open up the area for rapid development.

He said development requires peaceful coexistence and called on the people to unite and work together to bridge the development gap.

Nana Kanya urged the youth to take advantage of skill training initiatives towards positioning themselves for development opportunities.

Source: GNA