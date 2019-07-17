Seven Moroccan cities will host 12th African Games 

Morocco has listed the seven cities that will host the African continent’s multi sports event for next month.

The Games, fixed for August 19 to 31, would be organized in the cities of Salé, Rabat, Temara, Casablanca, El Jadida, Mohammedia and Benslimane.

The choice of the cities is base on the quality of sporting facilities and adequate accommodation for the various disciplines, who would be attending the event.

The event would feature the participation of 6,500 athletes, 1,500 technical executives and heads of delegations, as well as 2,000 volunteers, who would accompany the participants throughout the competition, a total of about 15,000 people.

“The Kingdom of Morocco faced a major challenge by organizing and preparing, in eight months for the games,” Mr. Rachid Talbi Alami, the Minister of Youth and Sports, said at a press conference.

He added that, on a request from the African Union, Morocco agreed to host this major continental sporting event.

He noted that the preparations for the games have almost reached their completion.

He said the Kingdom and other partners were determined to make the event a qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games or a step to collect the qualifying points for the Olympiads, in order to attract the greatest number of distinguished athletes at the African level.

The African Games is organized every four years. The capital of Congo Brazzaville hosted the first edition in 1965 and the last in 2015, while that of 2023 would be hosted by Ghana.

Source: GNA