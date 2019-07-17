Be more circumspect in things you say about national security – Minister

Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, has reminded journalists to be more circumspect in their reports on national security matters.

He said that they should at all times put the peace and security of the country ahead of every other consideration.

He added that, this should also be the supreme interest of every Ghanaian.

The Minister, who was interacting with a section of the media in Sunyani, expressed discomfort with the discussion of national security matters in the media.

He cautioned that this development is not helpful to the stability of the nation and should not continue.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah also applauded the tremendous contribution the media is making to the growth of the nation’s democracy and socio-economic development.

He, however, said journalists must not do anything to damage faith, in institutions charged with the responsibility of ensuring that everybody is safe.

Source: GNA