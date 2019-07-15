Nine aspirants pick nomination forms to contest NDC Primaries in Bortianor

Nine aspirants have picked nomination forms to contest in the Bortianor -Ngleshie -Amanfrom Constituency in the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)

These are, Mr. Alfred Nii Commettey Ogbamey, Mr. Alex Ackuako, Mr. Felix Akwettey Nii Okle, Mr. Adams Dickson Abu Skedey, Mr. Peter Nana Asiedu, Mr. Eric Sosu, Mr, Anthony Yesutor Kuagbenu, Sheriff Nii Oto Dodoo, and Zakaria Mohammed Ali.

An official statement signed by Mr. Sam Ampiah, the Constituency Secretary, said in pursuant of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC)guidelines for the election of Parliamentary Candidates for 2020 elections, paragraph 1(f), the above aspirants have expressed interest and duly procured their nomination forms as at the close of day three of the exercise.

Mr. Ampiah, therefore, urged all Ward Liaison Officers and Branch Chairpersons, to ensure that all contestants have easy access and level playing field, to campaign within the polling divisions and branches.

He also advised the contestants to be decorous in their engagements with members and adhere strictly to the guidelines to avoid any breaches.

Nominations opened on July 10 to July 12, 2019 to allow party members, who have shown their interest and intention to contest the Parliamentary election in various constituencies, pick forms prior to the primaries.

Source: GNA