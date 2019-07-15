Minister urges Guinness Ghana to source more local raw materials

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister for Business Development, has urged management of Guinness Ghana Breweries, to endeavour to source all raw materials locally within the next three years.

He said this was important to sustain the livelihoods of the local farmers and create jobs for entrepreneurs along the value chain.

Dr. Awal was speaking at the launch of a loyalty programme by Guinness Ghana to boost the profitability of its key wholesalers, retailers and distributors across the country.

Titled “Y3n Nyin Mbom”,which literally means, ‘let’s grow together’, the loyalty programme would reward customers with outstanding sales performance and for the adoption of innovative ways that ensure products reach consumers.

Dr. Awal challenged Guinness Ghana to collaborate with the distributors and help them grow their businesses beyond Ghana, to enable them to take advantage of the more than three trillion dollar Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Teye Mkushi, Finance Director at GGBPLC, noted that the loyalty programme was a great way to give back to customers and to add value to their businesses, since they were a key part of the company’s growth and sustainability.

“At Guinness, we believe in creating value for all our stakeholders and we are happy to introduce ‘Y3n Nyim Mbom’ to support our customers who ensure that our products reach the market and consumers everyday.”

The best performing customer and overall winner would get a brand new mini-truck while other prizes for the top performers would include cash prizes of up to GH¢10,000 every quarter, free DSTV subscriptions, television sets and freezers, a bar make-over for the tier one top performer and percentage volume increments.

“Our customers deserve the best for their loyalty and support to our brand.We are happy to be delivering a loyalty program that will boost their profits as a result of stocking our products. Their growth is our priority and we encourage all them to be part of “Y3n Nyim Mbom” so we can grow together,” the Commercial Director at GGBPLC, Obinna Anyalebechi speaking at the launch ceremony said.

The “Y3n Nyim Mbom” loyalty programme will run from July to December,2019.

Source: GNA